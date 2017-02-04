Early morning fire destroys a vehicle & four wheeler

MANISTIQUE — A garage fire Saturday morning in Manistique Township destroyed a vehicle, snow machine and four-wheeler.

Just before 7:00 a.m., officers with Manistique Public Safety and Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire at 1313N Scharstrom. Upon arrival, officers quickly got the blaze under control.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

At this time, the fire remains under investigation. The homeowners were home when the fire started. They were not injured.

The garage, a vehicle, snow-machine and a four-wheel ORV were all heavy damaged and are considered to be a total loss.