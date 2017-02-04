Two-vehicle accident injures one; police looking for third vehicle

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — Police in Marquette County are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a two-car accident Saturday afternoon in Marquette Township.

The accident happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. on US-41. A vehicle pulled onto US-41 from Northwoods Road near Gander Mountain. This action caused the driver of a 1997 Subaru to avoid the truck and move to the center turn lane.

The driver of the Subaru, Eric Shapiro of Ishpeming, was unable to slow down and lost control of his vehicle. Shapiro’s Sabaru slid into the path of a 2013 Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, Kathleen Lintula of Eben Junction, was not injured. A passenger in Shapiro’s vehicle complained of a minor injury and sought their own medical treatment.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an older Ford F-150 pickup truck. The pickup is blue in color with silver accents and a cap on the back.

The front of the truck has a piece of cardboard blocking the front grill area. The accident remains under investigation.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office: (906) 225-8435