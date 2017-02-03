University talk focus on sexual assault research

MARQUETTE– Curbing sexual assault and helping survivors recover is a very hot topic in many universities across the country.

One lecture at Northern Michigan University helped explain some recent research to that end.

Sociology professor Alan McEvoy spoke at Jamrich Hall this afternoon to address the complexity of sexual violence in our society.

Dr. McEvoy said that much of his interest came from seeing how survivors of sexual assault deal with the trauma and post traumatic growth.

He hoped those who attended gained a more informed perspective on sexual assault.

Dr. McEvoy said, “I want them to walk away with a deeper understanding of sexual violence and recovery and to break down some of the myths and misunderstandings that are still prevalent in our society.”

The event was free and open to the public.

Dr. McEvoy encouraged those who attended to be engaged with lecture.

He is the head of Sociology and Anthropology department.