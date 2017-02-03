Local city has announced the new Chief in town

ISHPEMING — The city of Ishpeming has officially announced its new Chief of Police.

Steven Snowaert accepted the position and will be starting his first day this coming Monday. Nine highly qualified applicants applied for the position, but due to Snowaert’s education, experience, and vision for the community, he stood out more than the rest. Snowaert has over thirty years of police experience and retired from the Marquette City Police Department back in 2014.

Ishpeming’s City Manager, Mark Slown believes that Snowaert will greatly help the city.

“We also have a terrific group of people in this community, great citizens who are really dedicated and love this community and want to see it grow and prosper. With the right kind of policing, I believe we’ll contribute significantly towards that improvement and growth. I think that Chief Snowaert is the man to help us get there,” said City of Ishpeming City Manager, Mark Slown.

Snowaert knows the city fairly well, he has been working as the City of Ishpeming’s Rental Code and Blight Inspector.

“When the opportunity came up to apply for this position, I felt with me being up here and seeing Ishpeming and working here, I felt a bond and applied. It’s a dream come true to become Chief of police,” said City of Ishpeming Chief of Police, Steven Snowaert.

One point of focus will be neighborhood safety and ensuring residents in the area feel safe. Both Slown and Snowaert share the vision of making the community and even better place to live.