Drag queens take the stage

MARQUETTE — The Vandament Arena at Northern Michigan University was packed to capacity for the 21st annual Drag Show.

Queers and Allies, a student organization on NMU’s campus, was in charge of this year’s show. It consisted of seven professional queens and kings, some of who are avid players in the Chicago drag-scene, as well as the winner of Thursday night’s amateur show.

First out on the cat walk Friday night was a Marquette native now living in Chicago as a professional drag queen. She said performing tonight was a full-circle moment in her career.

“I’m so happy I got involved when I did because now I can watch it snowball into this amazing thing,” said Aurora Gozmic, a drag queen in the show. “More and more people are interested in drag and want to pursue it and I’m glad I can help inspire that.”

“I just decided to take it into my own hands this year,” said the show’s coordinator, Erica Krause. “I’m really passionate about drag, I perform too sometimes as an amateur and I’m also really passionate about watching it. It makes me smile and I really wanted to be involved in it this year.”

The show took months of preparation and cost over $12,000 in total expenses, but this is a pretty typical figure compared to past years. Krause said the show always receives a lot of support from the student body and the university.