Upcoming Women’s event hoping to bring people together

MARQUETTE — Women of all ages are invited to a special event at the Masonic Center that will be focusing on their health tomorrow.

The Women’s Holistic Wellness Day is being put on by the Ending Hunger Alliance of Marquette in part with Thrivent Financial.

Activities include an optional yoga session, breakout sessions from experts on women’s health and an everyday women’s fashion show. This event is meant to bring women together to learn of the opportunities and resources available in the community.

“We feel it’s important that you attend events like this especially as women because, for one, it’s great to support each other,” Gold level leader of Young Living Michelle Trawick said. “We all have similar lives and when we come together in these types of environments we learn that we’re more alike than different and you can learn things like yoga to help your body relax and the benefits of tea we’re going to be talking about and there’s going to be massage therapists, there’s going to be reflexology.”

All proceeds from the event go toward fighting hunger in the Upper Peninsula. On top of the other opportunities, lunch will be provided by the Flying Moose and various vendors from the area will be in attendance. Tickets are still available for $22 and can be purchased here.