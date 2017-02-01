WWI exhibit open to public for 100th anniversary

MARQUETTE — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entrance into World War I and to highlight the U.P’s role in the war, a new exhibit is now open to the public.

‘World War I Remembered’ had its grand opening tonight at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at Northern Michigan University.

The exhibit focuses on the stories of local soldiers who fought in the war. Beaumier staff worked with American Legions across the U.P. to gather stories of those soldiers, some of who died in the line of duty and had a legion post named in their honor.

The exhibit also places a spotlight on the 339th infantry, which was made up of 100 U.P. soldiers amongst others. This is just one of several exhibits that will be featured around the county in honor of the anniversary.

“Today, there are no World War One veterans alive anymore, and they can’t tell their own stories,” said Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, Dan Truckey. “Really, it’s up to their children, their grandchildren and their great grandchildren to tell the stories of the sacrifices that these people made for their country.”

The displays that will be seen county-wide over the course of the year were made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Michigan Humanities Council. If you missed tonight’s open house, don’t worry, you still have plenty of time to go and check it out. The exhibit runs through June 1.