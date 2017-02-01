U.P. man arrested on multiple drug charges

IRON RIVER — An Iron River man is facing multiple drug charges including delivery/manufacturing of marijuana.

The Iron River Police Department arrested a 53-year old Iron River resident on Wednesday after an incident on December 23rd of 2016, where a large number of marijuana plants were seized from a home in Iron River causing an investigation to be pursued by the Iron River Police Department.

The suspect is facing charges of delivery/manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense and habitual offender fourth offense notice. The suspect is awaiting arraignment and the incident is still under investigation. The Iron County Sheriff’s Department and the Caspian Police Department also assisted on the scene.