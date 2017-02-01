N.I.C.E Community Schools putting new project on ballot

ISHPEMING– One Upper Peninsula school board has decided to go forward with a project to improve their athletic facilities and now the future of that project will be in the hands of the voters.

Monday evening the School Board for N.I.C.E Community Schools voted unanimously to put a four point one million dollar project on the upcoming ballot.

The project will include a new gym, two new lockers rooms and two new bathrooms as well as renovations for their parking lot.

The superintended for N.I.C.E Community Schools said that they cycle around two–hundred and fifty athletes in a school year and their current facilities are not enough.

“Our student population continues to grow; we grew a lot over the last year, almost 5 percent and with the increase in number of students we’ve also increased the number of athletes and we continue to offer more athletic opportunities for our students as well,” said N.I.C.E Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine, “and to accommodate the different things we have going on during all our seasons additional gym floor space and additional locker rooms are something we are considering.”

The project will be put forward as a bond referendum for the voters on May second.