Man sent to hospital following one-vehicle accident

NEGAUNEE — One man was sent to the hospital this afternoon following a car accident on US-41 in Negaunee.

First responders were dispatched to a PI accident around 5:45 pm on reports of a truck flipped on its side in the middle of US-41 near Beef-A-Roo. A City of Negaunee Fire Fighter on scene said a blue Dodge 4×4 was traveling southbound on US-41 when it drove through some heavy slush, rode up a nearby snow bank and landed on the drivers side.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was removed from the truck with the help of officers and fire fighters. He was transported to the hospital for what the fire fighter said was minor injuries.

Traffic was held up for quite some time while the scene was cleared. Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, City of Negaunee Fire Department and Negaunee City Police Department assisted on the scene.