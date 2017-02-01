Fundraising for 4th of July Fireworks already in progress

MARQUETTE– Even though anyone who goes outside in the Upper Peninsula can tell we’re still months away from July, the city of Marquette is already gearing up for their Fourth of July celebration.

It takes a lot of work to put together the festivities and fireworks for Independence Day in Marquette. To pull it off, many different organizations and volunteers that contribute need to coordinate their efforts. Additionally the event costs somewhere between forty to fifty thousand dollars a year and they have already begun fundraising.

Representatives for the event say that since this is put on by the community, fundraising is extremely important.

“I mean this is how it all happens, the fireworks and all these festivities they’re not really anything the governments put on, the local governments whether it’s the city of Marquette or Marquette Township, Chocolay Township,” said Jason Schneider, Executive Director of the Marquette Chamber of Commerce. “This is all really on the backs of donors raffle tickets and thing like that.”

The Marquette Chamber of Commerce is taking a role in for the events this year and says they plan to take on more in the future.

Scheider said by next year they plan on taking on a bigger role helping to coordinate the different organizations that contribute.

