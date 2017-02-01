Rep. Bergman: S.C. nominee a ‘person of integrity’

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court has garnered both praise and dissent from those in Congress. In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) called Judge Neil Gorsuch a ‘person of integrity.’

Gorsuch, 49, is from Colorado. He currently serves as an appellate judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Denver.

Gorsuch published a book ten years ago called, ‘The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia,’ two things that he opposes in the 300+ page book. Bergman added that he believes the president picked the best possible candidate to replace the late Judge Antonin Scalia.

“Our country was founded on a constitutional basis. Maintaining that constitutional basis was one of the guarantees we had to keep our country and I believe President Trump is looking past any kind of political or party lines. He’s looking to put the absolute best people in the jobs that he is going to have to fill,” said Bergman.

Gorsuch was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals by former President Bush in 2006.