Two vehicle accident leaves one injured

NEGAUNEE — A two vehicle accident on U.S. 41 left one person injured.

Emergency crews responded to a personal injury accident around 2:30 P.M. on Friday in front of Super One Foods on U.S. 41. The driver of a ford Fusion was taking a right out of Super One onto U.S. 41 when the driver of an SUV heading west struck the front end of the vehicle.

One person was seen being placed in an ambulance and according to a law enforcement official on the scene, there were no major injures. The accident remains under investigation.