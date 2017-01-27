Home invasion suspect receives jail sentence

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 9)

MARQUETTE — A 21-year-old Marquette man received his sentence Friday morning in Marquette County Circuit Court for breaking into a Negaunee Township home last October.

Jacob Roemer received nine months in jail plus probation under the Holmes Youth Trainee Act (HYTA). He pleaded guilty to first-degree home invasion in December.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on October 29, 2016, Roemer broke into a house on Longyear Drive in Negaunee Township. When police arrived, he fled on foot into the woods.

A State Police K-9 eventually found Roemer laying on the ground unconscious. Police believe he ran into a tree and knocked himself out.

Roemer told Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi that he has a substance abuse problem and would like in-patient treatment. He is eligible for early release from jail if he enrolls and successfully completes a drug rehab program.

Two other charges of resisting arrest and use of a controlled substance were dropped as a result of a plea agreement.