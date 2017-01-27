Garbage truck causes temporary power outages

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — A garbage truck caught in power lines caused a major road closure temporarily Friday morning in Forsyth Township.

At around 7 A.M., a North Country Disposable garbage truck got caught up in a low hanging power line. The truck kept moving, causing two power poles to be damaged and as a result some utility lines began to snap. One of these cable lines fell across M-94 resulting in law enforcement to temporally divert traffic from the scene.

The portion of M-94 closed was between Voodoo and Avenue-D but has since reopened. The additional affected area that remains closed is First Street and the southern portion of Avenue-A at M-94. UPPCO crews are currently working on repairing the poles and want to remind the public that there may be power outages in the Sawyer areas as repairs are underway.

There were no injuries in the incident. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Forsyth Township Fire/EMS assisted on the scene.