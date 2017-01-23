The search continues for a missing Hancock man

HANCOCK — Authorities in Houghton County are still searching for a 33-year old Hancock man who has been missing for a little over a week now.

Kenneth Ryan Clark, who goes by Ryan, left home on foot between January 12th around 11:30 P.M. and 7:00 A.M. on the morning of Friday the 13th without telling anyone. Clark is between 5’10” and 6’0″ tall and weighs around 160 lbs. He has red hair with a beard, mustache and wears glasses.

He is said to be wearing a puffy olive green jacket and a winter hat. If you know where Kenneth Ryan Clark is, contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.