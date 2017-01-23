Match UP Career Fair hoping to find displaced workers employment

NEGAUNEE — Displaced workers of the Empire Mine were invited to a Career Fair today, in order to apply for open positions and receive any resume assistance.

Michigan Works along with the Lake Superior Community Partnership held this fair to give displaced workers the chance to utilize Michigan Works services, such as internet access to apply for matching openings. Representatives were also available for any questions regarding submitting or critiquing a resume.

The indefinite idle of the Empire Mine has left hundreds of workers unemployed for over five months now, Michigan Works and the LSCP are hopeful that resources such as the mobile unit will be beneficial to these workers.

“Today is really exciting because we have the Michigan Works mobile unit here with internet and computers so they are able to help everyone out with their resumes, if they need any resume help. Or giving them access to that site in case they don’t have internet at home or something like that, then if they have any questions we are able to help,” said Lake Superior Community Partnership Business Development Representative, Amy Lynn Kuivanen.

All the employers suggested on Match UP are in the Upper Peninsula or Lower Michigan. Between 20 and 50 displaced workers have decided to go back to school at different locations across the U.P.

Displaced workers who are interested in using this as a search tool for employment were not required to attend the fair; the site can also be accessed by contacting Michigan Works.