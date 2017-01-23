Felonious assault & drug suspect arraigned

CRYSTAL FALLS — An Iron River man arrested Friday after brandishing a handgun at another person was arraigned this afternoon in Iron County Trial Court.

Damian Donati, 38, faces five felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon. The Iron River Police Department arrested Donati after he pulled out a firearm in the parking lot of CoVantage Credit Union.

After his arrest, police obtained a search warrant for his residence, where they found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Donati’s preliminary exam is scheduled for February 10th, 2017.