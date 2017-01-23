Child pornography trial pushed back again

HOUGHTON — The trial of a former Houghton High School coach scheduled to start Monday has been pushed back almost three months.

Don Sawaski, 71, is charged with two felony counts of possession of child sexual abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. According to Houghton County Prosecutor Michael Makinen, the trial was postponed because of technical difficulties getting the defense experts an opportunity to examine Sawaski’s computer and the alleged child pornography.

This is now the third time Sawaski’s trial date has been delayed. His trial was scheduled for last November.

Sawaski’s trial will now begin on April 10, 2017.