Man arrested on multiple gun & drug charges

IRON RIVER — A 38-year-old Iron River man was arrested Friday on multiple felony charges after he allegedly brandished a firearm at a credit union parking lot.

The Iron River Police Department was dispatched to the CoVantage Credit Union at approximately 2:00 p.m. on a report of a man brandishing a handgun to another citizen. With help from the Caspian Police Department, the man was arrested on charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Further investigation into the incident resulted in a search warrant being executed at an Iron River residence. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of a large amount of marijuana, hallucinogens, cocaine, suboxone, suspected methamphetamine and firearms.

The suspect is being held at the Iron County Jail. His name will be released once he’s arraigned in Iron County District Court.