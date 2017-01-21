Hundreds gather for Women’s March

MARQUETTE — Hundreds of women and men gathered in Downtown Marquette Saturday morning for a Women’s March. The event was held to coincide with the Women’s March being held in Washington D.C.

Over 200,000 people are expected to participate in the march in Washington D.C. A crowd of 400 plus people gathered at the corners of West Washington Street and Third Street in Marquette.

Johanna Bogater from Munising created the event. Bogater told ABC 10 that she wanted to host this event to stand in solidarity with the people who are marching at our nation’s capitol.

The goal of the march was to reaffirm what Bogater calls “The core American values of freedom and democracy for all at a time when many fear that their voices will be lost, specifically related to women’s rights, immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental rights, rights for all races, and religious freedom.”

Demonstrations are being held across the country in response to Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States. We will have much more on this story Monday at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on ABC 10.