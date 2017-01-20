Armed robbery suspect sentenced

MARQUETTE — Two men were sentenced in Marquette County Circuit Court today, one of which for committing an armed robbery.

18-year old Jordan Steinhausen of Escanaba was sentenced to 3 to ten years. Steinhausen will be given credit for the 157 previous days served in court. Steinhausen and two other males were arrested in August after a series of armed robberies were committed in Marquette and Delta Counties.

Also sentenced this morning was 31-year old Matthew Botwright of Georgia. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Botwright was given 2 years probation and 1 year in jail with 237 days credit.

Botwright was arrested in April after the police conducted a traffic stop and found several drugs in the car including meth, heroin and marijuana.