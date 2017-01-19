Two arrested after early morning traffic stop

ONTONAGON COUNTY — Two people are in trouble with the law after a drug stop early this morning turned up drugs and open alcohol.

A deputy with the Ontonagon Sheriff’s Office made the traffic stop just after 1:30 a.m. A 30-year-old Ironwood man and a 35-year-old Gile, Wisconsin woman were taken into custody for having marijuana, drug paraphernalia and open intoxicants inside the vehicle.

Both individuals were lodged at the Ontonagon County Jail and later posted bond. They’re both scheduled to appear for arraignment in Ontonagon County District Court at a later date.