Motorcycle chase suspect avoids trial by pleading guilty

HOUGHTON — A Houghton man who engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the Michigan State Police last year was supposed to have a trial Thursday. Instead, he pleaded guilty.

Rudolph Voght, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding. On May 11, 2016, Voght fled from police on his motorcycle after a trooper attempted to pull him over. He ran from police at a high rate of speed.

The chase lasted 60 miles when the defendant pulled over and gave himself up just outside of Ontonagon. Voght will be sentenced in Houghton County District Court on February 15, 2017.