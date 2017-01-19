Local students rewarded for volunteering

ISHPEMING — Fifth and Sixth graders from a local school received a surprise pizza party today for all their volunteer efforts throughout the community.

Students from Ishpeming Public Schools gathered at the Pizza Hut location in Ishpeming to celebrate all their hard work. These students have volunteered in various different ways, from collecting food for the homeless to just spreading happiness to fellow classmates.

Being that the students didn’t know about the pizza party, they were pretty excited to be brought to Pizza Hut.

“We have two classes that have the opportunity to do community building and both classes have done a wonderful job trying to commit to it. They are pretty excited just to be able to have this opportunity because they didn’t know this was coming,” said Ishpeming Public Schools Teacher, Ryan Reichel.

Some of the volunteer opportunities were done individually while others were as a class. After helping out local charities and nonprofit organizations through Ishpeming Public Schools, many of the students are inspired to keep donating.

“Well I’d probably like to donate to more charities. I have donated to one charity before and I got a hat and a little toy for my donation, but I would like to donate some more,” said 5th Grader Jillian Sollid.

This is the first time the students were brought to Pizza Hut to celebrate their volunteer efforts.