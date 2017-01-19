Photographers show off their work through The Inspiring U.P.

ESCANABA– The Bonifas Art Center has paired up with OSF St. Francis for an opportunity that allows established and newly emerging photographers to show off their skill.

OSF is just a few months away from the completion of a new building, and every new building has something in common: blank walls.The Artistic Director for the Bonifas Art Center, Pasqua Warstler, said she saw an article about the building and wanted to help bring the bare walls to life. From this thought The Inspiring U.P. was created to help put local art inside the building. The idea is that local photographers will capture the essence of the U.P. and OSF will purchase the prints to hang inside the new building.

“The community we serve is our patients, our friends and family, and these local artists are that as well,” said OSF Community Relations Specialist Lindsey Stearns. “It’s nice to be just ingrained in the community.”

“Not only will they be furnishing a good portion of the facility with original artwork, but it’ll be work that most of their patients will find comforting and familiar,” said the Bonifas Arts Center Artistic Director Pasqua Warstler. “It’s a wonderful way to extend the work that artists do and get original work right in the community. We’re always glad for that.”

All submissions must have a U.P. focus, whether it captures the culture, the people or the natural beauty. This year’s contest also features a new category for college students at Northern Michigan University and Lake Superior State. The deadline to submit a piece is March fourth.