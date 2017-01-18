Local art center to hold beer pairing event

ESCANABA — A local art center is holding a beer pairing event to raise money for its summer youth programs.

The Bonifas Art Center is working with Bay de Noc Brewers for a beer pairing next month that will feature 15 different local brews and an assortment of local cuisine. The Bonifas has held similar fundraisers in the past, but none quite as engaging as this one.

“We’re taking it up a notch and we really want to get people in here and talking, experimenting and learning about what it is that they like because there are so many local breweries in the U.P. This is a great way to learn about those folks, those beers and then go back and continue to enjoy buying local,” said the Bonifas Artistic Director, Pasqua Warstler.

The goal is to raise $4,000– all of which will go to support Summer Stock, a program the Bonifas holds every summer for local youths.

“It’s a wonderful summer tradition here with students trying out for a Summer Stock play and coming to workshops,” Warstler said. “In one week’s time, it’s like boot camp-by the end of the week, they’re on stage, in the lime light, and they do a great job.”

The beer pairing will take place on February 24 just before Lent begins the following week. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Bonifas or on their website here.