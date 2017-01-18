Two men arrested for sexually assaulting woman

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Two Kincheloe men are facing criminal sexual conduct charges for what police are calling a very serious incident.

Andre Hudak, 25, and Alonzo Upchurch, 19 were arraigned Monday in Chippewa County District Court on three felony charges:

-Criminal Sexual Conduct – 1st Degree

-Kidnapping, restraining victim for CSC

-Home Invasion – 1st Degree

On January 13th, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Dafter residence to investigate a sexual assault complaint. According to police, Hudak and Upchurch broke into a home where a woman was home alone with a young child.

The two men chased the woman into a bedroom where she was sexually assaulted by Hudak while Upchurch held the door. Both men knew the victim and it is believed they knew she was home alone at the time of the alleged incident.

The two men are also habitual offenders. They will both appear in court for a preliminary exam February 6th.