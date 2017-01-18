Charges pending from one-car accident

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Richmond Township.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to M-35 near County Road MK. A 27-year-old Palmer man was traveling south in a 2005 Kia Optima, when his vehicle crossed the centerline on a curve, entered the ditch and struck several trees.

The driver sustained numerous non-life threatening injuries. It is believed he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Charges of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and Driving While License Suspended (DWLS) are anticipated to be sought for the driver pending blood test results.