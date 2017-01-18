Car thief receives probation sentence

ONTONAGON — A Mass City woman arrested for stealing a car last year was sentenced this afternoon in Ontonagon County Circuit Court.

Candi Finley, 38, received 144 days in jail with credit for 144 days served. She also received two years probation plus court fines and costs.

Finley was arrested in September in Lower Michigan on one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile. She pleaded no contest to stealing a 2013 Dodge Dart that was stolen from Ontonagon on August 26th.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.