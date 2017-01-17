Out-of-state man injured in snowmobile accident

ONTONAGON COUNTY — An out-of-state man was injured over the weekend while riding his snowmobile in Ontonagon County.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Burk of Romeoville, Illinois was traveling on Trail No. 1 near M-64 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Saturday, when he lost control of his sled while negotiating a curve.

Burk was ejected from his snowmobile after striking a snow bank. He was taken to Aspirus Ontonagon by a private vehicle.

Burk suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. His snowmobile also sustained minor damage.