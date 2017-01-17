Redmen hand Miners first loss of the season

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Negaunee 53 Marquette 57
Stephenson 27 Menominee 72
Norway 56 North Dickinson 47
West Iron County 42 Houghton 55
Hancock 60 Jeffers 52
Bessemer 70 Baraga 26
Lake Linden-Hubbell 49 Ontonagon 59
Dollar Bay 70 Republic-Michigamme 64
Bark River-Harris 67 Forest Park 52
Munising 46 Carney-Nadeau 59
North Central 75 Rapid River 42
Big Bay de Noc 51 Mid-Peninsula 57
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
L’Anse 53 Ishpeming 85
Menominee 41 Escanaba 61
Westwood 58 Iron Mountain 20
South Shore 45 Ironwood 50