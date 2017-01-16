Police identify hit and run suspect

ISHPEMING — The suspect who the Ishpeming City Police Department says was involved in a hit-and-run incident last week has been identified.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is a 20-year-old Ishpeming Township man. Just before 11:30 a.m. on January 11th, police believe the man was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Hematite Drive in the City of Ishpeming.

The man was issued a misdemeanor citation for failure to stop and identify at an accident.