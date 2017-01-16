Obamacare rallies across the state

MARQUETTE — A few Upper Peninsula groups gathered yesterday to make their voice heard about a controversial move being made by Congress.

The Marquette County Democratic Party, unions, nurses and others gathered outside UP Health System – Marquette to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Demonstrators say that if repealed, it could seriously hurt those who depend on it for insurance as well as local healthcare providers.

“The A.C.A, even though it is not a great plan, if that is repealed they better have a comprehensive plan to take over because there will be chaos and there will be a lot of people, the mortality and morbidity of patients will go up,” said Carolyn Hietamaki, Demonstrator and Registered Nurse.

In the Upper Peninsula protests happened in Marquette and Houghton, and more across the state. In Warren, thousands attended a pro-ACA rally held by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer.

“If you want to improve the Affordable Care Act, let’s work together,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I–Vermont) said, “but if you think you’re simply going to throw millions off of health insurance, you’ve got another guess coming.”

Republicans in congress say they are working to put forward an alternative healthcare plan and could vote to repeal Obamacare as early as next week.