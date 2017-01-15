Police looking for missing person

HANCOCK — Authorities in Houghton County are looking for a man who has been missing for more than two days.

Kenneth Ryan Clark (He goes by Ryan), 33, of Hancock was last seen this past Thursday night. He left home between Thursday night and Friday morning without telling anyone.

Clark is between 5’10” and 6’0″ tall and weighs around 160 lbs. He has red hair with a beard, mustache and wears glasses.

He is said to be wearing a puffy olive green jacket and a winter hat. If you know where Kenneth Ryan Clark is, contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 482-0055.