HGTV to feature U.P. log cabin as hidden retreat

Upper Peninsula Hidden Retreat

Software product managers Justin and Jennifer, and their dog Jupiter, want to escape from their busy life in Chicago for a little more peace and quiet in northern Michigan. They are seeking a secluded lakefront log cabin to take advantage of all the seasonal outdoor activities northern Michigan has to offer. With a budget of $350,000, will they be able to find a log home on the lake with the privacy they desire?

See Tune-In Times

The upcoming airings for the show are January 14th at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday January 15th at 2:30 a.m.

SEE FULL SCHEDULE