Friday Night Frenzy highlights and scores from 1/13/17

TOPICS:
frenzy

Posted By: Sam Ali January 14, 2017

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Westwood 39 Ishpeming 53


Manistique 26 Norway 55
Munising 54 Forest Park 51
Menominee 33 Marquette 58
Iron Mountain 62 Gwinn 39
Ewen-Trout Creek 56 L’Anse 47

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Munising 72 Carney-Nadeau 5
Norway 80 Stephenson 49
Mid-Peninsula 49 North Dickinson 48 (OT)
Houghton 49 Westwood 33
Dollar Bay 36 Republic-Michigamme 26
Baraga 42 Bessemer 24
Ontonagon 56 Ewen-Trout Creek 47
Big Bay de Noc 39 Rapid River 34

HS HOCKEY
Bay City Central 2 Kingsford 1
Portage Central 1 Escanaba 6
Port Huron South 3 Hancock 2
Detroit UD Jesuit 2 Calumet 7
Grandville 1 Marquette 5

WCHA HOCKEY
Lake Superior State 2 Northern Michigan 1 (2OT)
Alaska Anchorage 4 Michigan Tech 3 (2OT)

