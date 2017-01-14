Friday Night Frenzy highlights and scores from 1/13/17

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Westwood 39 Ishpeming 53
Manistique 26 Norway 55
Munising 54 Forest Park 51
Menominee 33 Marquette 58
Iron Mountain 62 Gwinn 39
Ewen-Trout Creek 56 L’Anse 47
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Munising 72 Carney-Nadeau 5
Norway 80 Stephenson 49
Mid-Peninsula 49 North Dickinson 48 (OT)
Houghton 49 Westwood 33
Dollar Bay 36 Republic-Michigamme 26
Baraga 42 Bessemer 24
Ontonagon 56 Ewen-Trout Creek 47
Big Bay de Noc 39 Rapid River 34
HS HOCKEY
Bay City Central 2 Kingsford 1
Portage Central 1 Escanaba 6
Port Huron South 3 Hancock 2
Detroit UD Jesuit 2 Calumet 7
Grandville 1 Marquette 5
WCHA HOCKEY
Lake Superior State 2 Northern Michigan 1 (2OT)
Alaska Anchorage 4 Michigan Tech 3 (2OT)