The victims’ names in the fatal Houghton County accident have been released

HOUGHTON–The names of those involved in Monday’s fatal accident in Houghton County have been released by authorities.

The accident that occurred early Monday morning on M–26 near Coal Dock Road killed one and injured five.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda Accord lost control and went over the center line, into the path of a Chevy pickup.

The driver of the Accord, 21 year–old Jerome Berdecia, passed away due to his injuries.

He was a member of the United States Coast guard and stationed at Portage in Dollar Bay.

His wife Neidalis Maldonado–Berdecia is currently in stable condition at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The driver of Chevy pickup, 63–year–old Patrick Beyers has been released from Aspirus Hospital, along with his son 34 year–old Craig Beyers, and 6 year–old grandson.

His wife 61 year–old Debra Beyers was transported to UP Health System – Marquette.

Her condition is unknown at this time.