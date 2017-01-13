Two snowmobile companies have announced nationwide recalls

NATIONAL– This week snowmobile giants Arctic Cat and Yamaha have both announced snowmobile recalls.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Yamaha snowmobiles model year 2016 SR10 “SRViper” are being recalled. The snowmobiles are equipped with a dealer–installed Mountain Performance Inc. Turbo Kit. The company stated the turbocharger overboost can cause severe engine damage, posing crash, and fire hazards.

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, Arctic Cat has recalled multiple models from years 2007, 2008, and 2009 due to a leak in the engine compartment. So far there Arctic Cat has received reports of 918 incidents, six reports being fires.

No injuries have been reported for both companies.

To find more information on the recalls click on the links Yamaha and Arctic Cat