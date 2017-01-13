Range Bank opens new location

HOUGHTON– Range Bank customers now have a larger, more convenient location to do their banking.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of the newly constructed branch office. Range Bank Senior V.P. & Business Banker Jamey Markham said, “We decided that, a couple years ago, that we had outgrown the space in our existing building. We’ve had tremendous growth over the last 14 years that we’ve been there.”

The new location is right next to the old one. At 3,800 square feet the main floor is about one and a half times bigger. Customers will also enjoy dual–drive through lanes as opposed to one and a drive up ATM, whereas they used to have to get out their car and go inside.

Markham said, “Basically, the building is designed to be a lot more efficient for our day–to–day customers. In addition to that, obviously, like I said, we just have a little better facility to be able to deal with our loan customers on a day–to–day basis.” The Marquette–based bank has 13 locations overall, including three in Houghton County.