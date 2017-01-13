Dinner with a ‘killer’ twist

MARQUETTE — The Daughters of the Nile will be hosting the second annual Mayhem in Marquette Murder Mystery Dinner Saturday evening at the Masonic Center.

The night will start out with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner catered by the Ramada Inn. As they dine, the audience will follow the plot of a murder that strikes a mansion on an island and observe the actors as they try and piece together the mystery.

And best of all, proceeds from the dinner will go to support a worthy cause.

“It’s an event to support the Shrine Hospital. Children all over the world are seen by them with no cost. The Shriners and the Daughters of the Nile and other groups give money so that the transportation is paid, the hospital fees are paid,” said the Murder Mystery Dinner Coordinator, Sarah Balding. “It’s just something that we’re very passionate about; trying to help any child that needs help.”

The show will wrap up around 11 p.m. There are still tickets for sale if you’re interested in attending the murder mystery. A single ticket is $50 and $75 for a couple. You can purchase them at the Masonic Center or Forsberg’s… A New Leaf.