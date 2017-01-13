Semi spills steel beams onto highway

PAULDING — A semi-truck driver has been cited for having an unsecured load after the truck he was driving spilled a number of steel beams in Ontonagon County.

The incident occurred Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on US-45 south of Paulding near Interior Road. The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office reports Roger Franzen of Merrill, Wisconsin was traveling on US-45 when the load of steel beams he was carrying shifted and fell off the trailer.

The beams spilled onto the highway and in the ditch. It took multiple tow trucks and heavy equipment operators several hours to load the steel back onto a trailer.

No injuries were reported.