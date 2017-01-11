Snyder signs new legislation to help veterans affairs

LANSING — Governor Rick Snyder signed a new piece of legislation today creating the Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority in an effort to ensure safe, long-term care for veterans.

Senate Bill 1100 creates the semi-autonomous state authority within the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The Authority will include the department’s director along with eight other members chosen by Governor Snyder.

It will be responsible for ensuring veteran facilities are incorporating safe practices. In addition, the Authority will be able to solicit funds and issue bonds for land purchase to construct new facilities and renovate existing buildings.

sThe Grand Rapids and DJ Jacobetti Homes for Veterans will remain under the Board of Managers unless relinquished by the board to the authority.