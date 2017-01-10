Weather warning and advisory across the Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA– We’ve seen a lot of snow so far today and you can expect to see heavy snow throughout the Upper Peninsula into the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, there is currently a Winter Storm Warning in Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties until seven P.M. For many other counties in the U.P, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until one tomorrow morning.

Due to the slick roads, one vehicle flipped this afternoon on US–41 in Negaunee Township near Shunk’s Furniture. Many schools were closed today in the southern U.P. due to the weather. For the most up to date information on school closings, watch ABC 10 first thing in the morning or check out our website.