Motorcycle course continues thanks to grant

MARQUETTE — If you’re looking to get an endorsement to cruise the Upper Peninsula on a motorcycle, Northern Michigan University has received money to continue teaching people.

Northern Michigan University Continuing Education and Development has received $66,500 to continue its motorcycle safety program. The university has offered the program for the past thirty years and has 6 different locations for training across the U.P. Representatives from NMU say that because of the grant, they are able to offer the three day course at $50 as opposed to up to $300 for other programs.

“I mean we have people who do it maybe not with the intention of ever getting the motorcycle endorsement but it’s something they were always curious about, so they pay the $50 and attend the three days,” said Stephanie Zadroga–Langlois, director of the NMU Continuing Education & Workforce Development, “but it’s also something that people have a strong passion for, becoming a licensed motorcycle operator.”

If you pass the written and driving tests after the training, you will be eligible for a motorcycle endorsement. Registrations for the course will open up in March and training will be available from May through July. You do not need any motorcycle experience to take the course but a level 1, 2 or 3 level driver’s license is required. When registration does open up, you can register for the program here.