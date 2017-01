HOUGHTON –US News & World Report has ranked Michigan Technological University’s online graduate engineering programs 47th in the nation, in 2017 Best Online Graduate Engineering Programs rankings released today.

“We are happy for the recognition that our online programs receive,” said Leonard Bohmann, associate dean for academic affairs in Michigan Tech’s College of Engineering. “They are a great way for working engineers to keep abreast of the latest information, gain new skills, and advance their career.”

