Boating safety class getting boaters prepared for summer

MARQUETTE — One week from today the Marquette Coast Guard is giving boaters in the community a chance to look ahead towards summer.

Starting on January 17th the Coast Guard is hosting boating safety classes. The sessions are 13 weeks long and held once a week from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. Officials from the Coast guard said the class is meant for all ages.

“We want the public to be made aware of the class and as many people as possible can attend it. That way over the next boating season we can prevent possible cases, or mishaps, unfortunate events that can happen while boating,” Officer Timothy Koscielny said.

Classes will cover boating terminology, traffic rules, life vests, emergency procedures and more. For more information you can contact the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at 906-376-2262.