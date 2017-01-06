New building for Temple Beth Shalom

MARQUETTE– The Jewish Community in the Marquette area has had a temple building in Ishpeming since the fifties; however they are getting ready to move into a new home.

Temple Beth Sholom purchased “The Citadel” on Baker Street in Marquette and will use it as their new building. They hope to have it ready for use in the next year, but say there still a bit of work to do to get it ready. “The Citadel” was purchased because of its location and beautiful architecture. It will be used for worship services, Torah studies as well as social events like Bar and Bat Mitzvahs.

“It’s gonna be sad leaving Ishpeming, our Ishpeming location is a beautiful location because it’s right next to Al Quaal,” said Temple Beth Shalom Treasure Carry Gotlieb. “But, to be in downtown Marquette right near Peter White Public Library and the landmark, it’s wonderful. We’re in a neighborhood with multiple other churches. It feels like this will be a wonderful new home for us and we’re very excited to be moving to Marquette.”

Gotlieb said that he hopes being close to worship houses of other religions should help to foster a stronger interfaith community in the area. He also hopes that being closer to Northern Michigan University should make the temple building more accessible to Jewish students.