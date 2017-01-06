Garage considered total loss following structure fire

WELLS TOWNSHIP — A home in Escanaba sustained heavy smoke and water damage after a garage caught fire.

Officers from Escanaba Public Safety say they responded to a report of a house fire on the 4000 block of 17th Road around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived on scene to a see a garage fully engulfed, with flames spreading to the residence quickly.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading any further. The garage is considered to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Escanaba Township and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department assisted on scene.