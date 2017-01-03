Woman arrested in fraud investigation

MARQUETTE — A fraud investigation by the Marquette City Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Gwinn woman.

Chrystal May Thomas, 32, was arrested December 30th on a three count felony warrant for Uttering and Publishing checks. According to police, Thomas was forging business checks from Vultaggio Services, also known as Paisano Paving, for her own personal gain.

Paisano Paving confirmed with ABC 10 that Thomas was employed there at one time. She is no longer with the company.

Thomas was able to post bond and was released. Uttering and Publishing is a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison.